Def Leppard Turns It up With ‘Diamond Star Halos’: Stream It Now

In a musical landscape swamped with pop, hip-hop and EDM, Def Leppard is a regular blast from the past.

The British band has powered through a Rock Hall career by dishing up no-nonsense rock, shifting more than 110 million albums along the way, and nabbing two RIAA Diamond Awards in the U.S. for 10 million-plus sales for their ‘80s classics Pyromania and Hysteria.

Def Leppard — Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) – keep the rock rolling along with Diamond Star Halos, their 12th studio album.

Arriving at midnight, the new LP features “Kick,” a Top 40 debutant on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last month, the rockers’ first ranking on that tally since March 2003.

To celebrate the new release, Def Leppard this week performed on SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series and Jimmy Kimmel Live, a warm-up for The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett, which is scheduled to kick off June 16.

The Small Stage performance premieres this afternoon (May 27) at 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Def Leppard Radio and Howard 101, while Def Leppard Radio launches today (May 27) and runs through Saturday, June 25 on the SXM App.

Stream Diamond Star Halos below