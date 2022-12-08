Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service Teaming For Co-Headlining Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Ben Gibbard will be pulling some serious double-duty next fall when he takes both his indie rock favorite bands on the road for the first ever Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service joint tour. The co-headlining outing that will mark the 20th anniversary of Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth album, 2003’s Transatlanticism and that year’s Postal Service debut, Give Up, will feature both bands performing the respective albums in full.

Gibbard, co-founder of both groups, will front the bands for the unique tour announced on Thursday (Dec. 8). “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” the singer said in a release announcing the run of 17 U.S. shows that is slated to kick off on Sept. 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine and run through an Oct. 13 gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

The Postal Service lineup of Gibbard, keyboardist Jimmy Tamborello and singer/guitarist Jenny Lewis will perform alongside Death Cab, which features bassist Nick Harmer, guitarist/keyboardists Dave Depper and Zac Rae and drummer Jason McGerr. The unique outing will mark The Postal Service’s first live performances in more than a decade following 2013’s 10-year anniversary reunion tour for Give Up, which remains Sub Pop Records’ second highest-selling album of all time behind Nirvana’s 1989 debut full-length album Bleach.

Pre-sales begin on Dec. 14 at 10 am. local and continue through Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. local; sign up for early access here and check out complete ticket information here. The general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 16.

Check out the fall 2023 tour dates and a teaser video below.

Sept. 8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Sept. 9 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

Sept. 10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Sept. 12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 14 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sept. 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl