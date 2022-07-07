Dead & Company Cancel Saratoga Springs Show After John Mayer’s Dad Suffers Medical Emergency

Dead & Company canceled their planned Wednesday night (July 6) show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York after singer/guitarist John Mayer‘s father was hospitalized.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been canceled,” the band said in a statement; as a make good the band offered Deadheads a free replay of their June 24 gig at Wrigley Field.

According to People magazine, Mayer explained the unexpected news in an Instagram Story in which he revealed that his 94-year-old dad, Richard, was ailing. “This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care,” the 44-year-old guitarist wrote. “He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

Mayer founded the Richard Mayer Scholarship Fund in 2017 to honor his retired high school principal dad in the city where the elder Mayer worked, Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Back in early January, the band canceled their Playing in the Sand destination concerts in Riviera Cancun, Mexico slated for Jan. 7-10 and 13-16 over a spike in COVID-19 cases. The news came after Dead percussionist Bill Kreutzmann announced he would not attend due to health complications, followed by Mayer announcing that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

Current plans call for the veteran jam giants to get back on stage at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on Friday evening (July 8).

See the group’s statement below.