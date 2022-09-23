John Mayer Announces Final Dead & Company Tour

Dead & Company‘s upcoming summer tour will be their final run.

John Mayer, who has been part of the the modern incarnation of the Grateful Dead since it was created in 2015, took to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 23) to announce the news. “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” he wrote alongside the rose-adorned promotional tour poster for the upcoming summer stint. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

The note was signed, “With love and appreciation, Dead & Company.”

Related Karol G invita a Nicky Jam para actuación sorpresa en Miami

Explore Explore John Mayer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The band includes Mayer, guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir, drummer/percussionists Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and bassist Otiel Burbridge. The group’s 2019 tour grossed $40.9 million and sold 486,917 tickets, marking Dead & Company’s biggest tour yet, up 16% over 2018’s $35.2 million gross.

It’s been a busy year for Mayer, who wrapped up his own solo tour in support of his 2021 Sob Rock album in April. The album topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated July 31, 2021, becoming his fifth No. 1 on Top Album Sales and 11th top 10 overall. He’s also led the tally with The Search for Everything: Wave One (2017), Born and Raised (2012), Battle Studies (2009) and Heavier Things (2003).