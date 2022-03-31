David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust Gets a New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds London unveils its much-anticipated David Bowie figure. This latest figure completes the impossible line up at its new Music Festival experience, launching 1st April.

David Bowie’s legacy continues, this time in the form of a brand new wax figure at Madame Tussauds’ Baker Street location in London. The late star’s figure will be part of the new star-laden Music Festival experience, and will launch April 1, the museum announced Thursday (March 31).

Created in partnership with Bowie’s estate based on a sitting from 1983, during his Let’s Dance era, the new figure recreates the iconic look of the rock star’s androgynous alter ego, Ziggy Stardust. The figure presents the late star — who died in January 2016 — in a striped two-piece suit, Ziggy’s signature red ‘do and chunky boots. To complete the look of the intergalactic messenger, an “astral sphere” — which represents the celestial spheres in a variety of religious and mystery traditions — is displayed on his forehead.

“David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a press release. “We were honored to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

Bowie as Ziggy Stardust is the legendary artist’s second wax figure.

Madame Tussauds London first announced the creation of the British rock ’n’ roll icon’s new figure back in January, on what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday. The wax museum introduced their first Bowie wax figure in 1983; the 2022 figure will join that of Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande, Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and more as part of the lineup for the Music Festival zone.