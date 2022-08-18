Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser

The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11.

As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing vocals.

“It wasn’t enough that #JuddApatow threw a benefit for @victimsfirstorg and invited #Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega producer #GregKurstin)… then #TenaciousD were like, how about we do some songs too (thank you #JackBlack and #KyleGass)…so of course #JohnCReilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants,” the Largo Instagram page reported along with the footage of the superstar summit.

“..but THEN… out of seemingly nowhere #DaveGrohl figured he would contribute ‘Yacht-rock musical sound effects’ at the chorus.” It was one of the first public performances by Grohl since the shock death of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25 at age 50 while the group was on tour in Colombia; he previously joined Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury in June. Grohl and his bandmates will celebrate Hawkins next month with a pair of all-star shows in London and Los Angeles that will air across various Paramount platforms, including CBS, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The Largo show also included a stand-up set from comedian Sarah Silverman, an acoustic rarities set from Beck and Tenacious D jamming with Beck on the Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers,” with Reilly on lead vocals. The show was a benefit for Victims First, a rapid response group that helps victims and communities after mass casualty crimes.

Watch the “Breeze” blow through here and check out a pic from the special night below.