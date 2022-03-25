Dave Grohl Unleashes His Metal Album ‘Dream Widow’: Stream It Now

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Grab a hose, because Dave Grohl is on fire right now.

The Foo Fighters frontman and two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee turns his creative energies into a new, considerably heavier project, Dream Widow.

Dropping like a two-ton stone on Friday (March 25), Dream Widow is a companion to the Foos’ full-length feature film, Studio 666. It’s a throw-back to the heavy metal of old, dragged from the belly of the beasts that are Metallica and Motorhead, two of Grohl’s influences, with a touch of Ministry and Van Halen.

Blending screamo, incendiary guitars and solos galore, the album, and its artwork, should be a wind-up for those who spend more time at church than rock concerts.

“I can feel a black wind blowing,” Grohl sings on “Cold,” track 2 of 8, and a number that defines the mood.

Credited to Foo Fighters on DSPs, the Dream Widow project shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has followed Grohl’s career. The multi-instrumentalist was weened on the heavy stuff, and he’s a serial collaborator and side-project operator. Think heavier-edged Probot and Queens of the Stone Age efforts.

Grohl is in the zone.

The rocker and his bandmates changed tac for the comedy horror Studio 666, which, in his own words, follows the storyline of “band moves into creepy old house, starts making a record, the house is haunted, I become possessed, I murder the whole band and go solo.”

And earlier this month, the Foos made the long-haul to Australia earlier for a one-off stadium date in Geelong, a taster for a full-scale tour Down Under later this year. Those dates are the long-overdue shows in support of 2021’s Medicine for Midnight, the band’s 10th studio album.

Medicine at Midnight debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and helping the rockers set a new record for the most career top 10s on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The set is nominated for best rock album at the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards. The band has won a record four times in that category.