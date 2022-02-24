Here’s How Drumming & Barbecue Are Similar, According to Dave Grohl

Drumming and smoked meats aren’t topics you’d think would have a common thread, but Dave Grohl tied two of his passions together in a new episode of Hot Ones that aired on Thursday (Feb. 24).

In the half-hour video, in which the Foo Fighters frontman joined host Sean Evans to eat 10 wings that get increasingly spicier with every round, Grohl shared his love for barbecue when he said that he’d “hit some brisket” with the Dawson’s Cedar Smoked Garlic Hot Sauce he ate on the show.

Evans then asked the rocker what they key is to a good rub for smoked meat. “Simplicity,” Grohl replied. “I just like a real good mixture of salt and pepper because that will always bring out — whether that’s pork or beef, you can get fancy with sugars and cumin and things like that, but I’m really simple when it comes to that stuff.”

“There’s two types of barbecue chefs,” he continued. “There’s the ones that really get into the molecular level breakdown and the fucking science of barbecue, and then you have those guys that just take a pig and throw it on the fire and f—ing wait around. They’re both amazing.”

The host, inspired by Grohl’s response, then made a connection between the “barbecue pit masters and drummers, the people who are technical and on the pace and on the timing and then the other people who just bang the shit out of them.”

Grohl agreed, and added with a laugh, “That’s every drummer’s best excuse. ‘I’m a feel drummer!’ That’s just because they don’t know how to do the fancy s—. That’s me, like, ‘No man, I’m a disco drummer.’ Because I’m not f—ing good enough to play Rush. That’s basically what it is.”

Watch the full episode below. It’s also worth noting that Grohl and Evans take multiple shots of a Crown Royal whiskey cocktail throughout the episode, leading to hilariously drunk banter by the end.