Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive For COVID-19

Two-time ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted singer Daryl Braithwaite is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Sherbet frontman has postponed a string of upcoming Australian shows as a result of his diagnosis.

“This morning I was notified that I had Covid-19,” he writes in a message posted Tuesday (Jan. 11). The 73-year-old artist says members of his band also tested positive, though he didn’t name them.

Braithwaite has numerous dates booked for his Fabulous Caprettos tour of Australia’s east coast, which is scheduled to wrap up March 6, 2022 with a one-off show at Hobart’s Botanical Gardens.

As frontman with glam-era pop outfit Sherbet, Braithwaite landed a string of hits in the ’70s with “Summer Love,” “Howzat,” “Cassandra” and others.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Daryl Braithwaite Sherbet See latest videos, charts and news

The Sherbs, as they’re affectionately known in these parts, enjoyed a taste of international success. Back in 1976, their Aussie chart-topping hit “Howzat” peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 61 in the U.S. And they crossed into French Touch territory when Daft Punk sampled their early ‘80s track “We Ride Tonight” for the now-disbanded duo’s song “Contact,” from 2013’s Random Access Memories.

Braithwaite’s interpretation of Rickie Lee Jones‘ “The Horses” is now regarded as a classic Down Under and is a staple at house parties across the country.

Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame for a second time, in 2017. He was elevated with Sherbet in 1990, just the third year of the annual celebration.