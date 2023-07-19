Creed Reunites: ‘Summer of ’99’ Cruise in 2024 Will Mark First Shows in 12 Years

Creed will reunite for their first shows in 12 years in 2024, when they set sail the Summer of ’99 cruise next April as headliners of the rock voyage, the band announced on Wednesday (July 17).

The band’s lineup of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips will play two shows during the cruise, which will travel from Miami to the Bahamas between Apr. 18-22, 2024. Presented by Sixthman, the Summer of ’99 cruise lineup is also topped by 3 Doors Down, and includes Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe, Tantric and Nine Days, among others.

Creed released four albums beginning with 1997’s My Own Prison, and helped define the mega-selling post-grunge rock movement of the late ‘90s. Singles like “One,” “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “My Sacrifice” crossed over from alternative radio to pop audiences, and with 1999 sophomore album Human Clay, Creed reached a commercial peak — the album has sold 11.7 million copies to date, according to Luminate.

“The whole experience was flying by the seat of our pants,” Stapp told Billboard in 2019. “We knew what we wanted, we knew what our dreams were, we knew what our goal was, we knew what our passion was, we were a unit. We were brothers.”

Full Circle, released in 2009, marked the band’s last album, and Creed stopped touring together in 2012. During the hiatus, Stapp released his second and third solo albums, while Tremonti has regularly released music as the leader of the collective Tremonti, among other side projects.

While no other reunion dates, or recording plans, have yet been announced, Creed will take part in a live Q&A during the Summer of ’99 cruise that will be open to all attendees. Pre-sale signups for the cruises are available now through July 26, with July 28 marking the public on-sale; more details can be found here.