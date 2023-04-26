Bloody Crazy Town Fight Between Singer, Guitarist Throws ‘Nu-Metal Madness’ Tour Into Chaos

The latest edition of the Nu-Metal Madness 2 tour featuring Crazy Town and (hed)p.e. was thrown into chaos this week after Crazy Town singer Seth “Shifty Shellshock” Binzer and guitarist/singer Bobby Reeves came to blows following a show in Myrtle Beach, CA over the weekend. As seen in a viral video, the band members who were touring as Crazy Town X, got into a bloody brawl after their show at The Boathouse on Saturday night.

Explore Explore Crazy Town See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The fight was reportedly sparked by Binzer not coming out until the final song of the “Butterfly” group’s set. A YouTube video (warning: clip contains threats of sexual and physical violence) of the purported scuffle shows Binzer punching and kicking Reeves as the guitarist lays on the ground attempting to shield his face as an agitated Binzer shouts, “who has it, who has it?… you’ll give me my money or you’re never gonna f–king… you’re gonna steal my money? You robbed me!”

Reeves, his face bloodied, attempts to tell Binzer that he doesn’t have his money and at one point Binzer extends his hand to the guitarist to help him up as the two men square off face-to-face and Reeves makes a series of escalating violent threats against Binzer’s family. The guitarist then punches Binzer in the face as the pair exchange kicks and blows while Binzer repeatedly tells Reeves he loves him while demanding his guarantee for the gig.

While a spokesperson for the band could not be reached at press time, Reeves posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday (April 24) from Houston in which he sported cuts and bruising on his face and said, “me and Shifty got in a little scuffle, but it’s all good, we’re brothers,” lifting up his dark glasses to reveal two swollen black eyes. “No big deal,” he adds. “Love you Shifty too.”

The Myrtle Beach Sun-News reported that Boathouse management declined to comment on the altercation. But (hed)p.e. singer Jared Gomes released a video statement on Tuesday in which he said Crazy Town had been booted off the tour following the incident. “[We] Had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We’re not saints, by any means, and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy s–t,” he said. “I’m not passing judgement on Crazy Town or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us, we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show.”

Gomes added, “Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now — Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road, battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that s–t. You’ve seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to mediate some s–t like that. But this is a lot deeper.”

The next stop on the tour is slated to take place tonight (April 26) at The Vixen in McHenry, IL.

See Gomes’ statement below.



