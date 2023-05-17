Corey Taylor Talks Forthcoming LP ‘CMF2’: ‘The Best Rock Album of This Year’

Corey Taylor and Slipknot aren’t yet enshrined in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. And he’s ok with that. In fact, he “couldn’t care less” — in his own words.

“Oh Jesus. At this point, who gives a s*** really, to be honest,” the rocker told Audacy Check In. “It’s hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct 100% deserve it. But there are still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have. And it really upsets me. At this point it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered or something like that. And I couldn’t care less, to be honest.”

The performer category for the Rock Hall is a stacked class, featuring Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Slipknot cut its first record in 1996, and landed six titles in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, including three No. 1s. They’ve been eligible since 2022, but the nu-metal act is waiting for its first nomination.

Speaking with Audacy’s Jason Bailey, Taylor likened Rock Hall induction to “a high-five at the end of your career.”

It’s not that he doesn’t want in, he has other things to do first. “I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with.

“Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great – if I could be in there for all three acts, that’d be killer. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do,” he added.

Though talk of Rock Hall membership may be premature, Taylor reckons he’s in a purple patch with his own music.



The Slipknot and Stone Sour singer is readying the release of CMF2, the followup to his 2020 debut solo effort CMFT, which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and No. 11 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.



The forthcoming album, “it eats the first one and spits it out,” he claims, adding he was “really proud” of the debut, but it “felt like where we were coming from and this album feels like where we’re going.”



Expect something for everyone who likes heavy music. Taylor and Co. “decided to up the stakes, the music is more expansive, there’s heavier stuff, there’s darker stuff it paints with the whole palate like the first album, but there’s not there, man. To me, it’s the best rock album of this year and next year. It’s that good.”



CMFT is due out Sept. 15. Fan get a taste of things to come with new cut “Beyond,” the official music video for which is below.