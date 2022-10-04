Coldplay Postpone 8 Brazilian Shows Due to Chris Martin’s Serious Lung Infection

Coldplay has been forced to postpone 8 shows in Brazil due to a “serious lung infection” affecting singer Chris Martin. In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct. 4) the group wrote, “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

At press time a spokesperson for the group said not additional information was available on Martin’s illness. The impacted dates include the following shows: Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro (Oct. 11, 12) and a planned six-date run at Allianz Parque in São Paulo (Oct. 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22). The band’s next scheduled date is the kick-off of a 10-show stand at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which is slated to kick off on Oct. 25 and run through a Nov. 8 date.

Last month Coldplay announced plan to bring the massive Music of the Spheres World tour to the big screen with a global broadcast of one of the Buenos Aires gigs to thousands of theaters in more than 70 countries on Oct. 28-29.

“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the band added in its post. “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

Coldplay’s eye-popping Spheres tour has sold more than 5.4 million tickets to date while racking up more than $60 million in concert grosses in July alone; in June the band hit $1 billion in career touring grosses, becoming only the 11th act to surpass that figure in reported Boxscore touring revenue.

The group asked fans to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled dates, which they plan to announce soon; ticket refunds will be available at point of sale. “We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible,” they said. “To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

See the group’s post below.