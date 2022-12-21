Coldplay Hosting London ‘Choose Love’ Pop-Up Shop to Aid Refugees During Holidays

If you’re feeling weird about spending all that hard-earned cash on a big stack of holiday gifts that the people on your list may or may not want (or need), Coldplay have a unique, heart-warming way to throw your arms around the world this Christmas time.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20) the group encouraged their fans to drop by this year’s edition of their “Choose Love” pop-up shop in London — or to visit the store online — “to buy essential supplies like warm coats, hot food and heating fuel for refugees and displaced people all over the world this winter.”

A brief video accompanying the tweet showed a long line of people waiting outside the shop and a shot of the unconventional shelves inside stocked with toys for children, soccer balls, house plants, children’s backpacks, jerry cans and orange life vests, along with footage of coats and school supplies in the hands of kids in need.

“Everything you buy will go directly to the people who need them the most,” the video promised. “This year shop with love.”

Earlier this month, singer Chris Martin gave fans an update while sharing his current favorite songs. “I hope you’re all doing well. Here are some things I love at the moment,” Martin wrote in a note while listing his current top tracks, including RM‘s “Yun” featuring Erykah Badu, Badu’s live rendition of “Tyrone,” Bayka‘s “She Like It,” The 1975‘s “Looking for Somebody (to Love),” Inhaler‘s “Totally,” Kyoka‘s “Hurt People” and Stormzy‘s “Hide & Seek.”

Martin concluded his message by writing, “We are in the studio. We send you all much love.” The band recently wrapped the latest leg of their massive world tour in support of 2021’s Music of the Spheres, with more European dates scheduled for next spring and summer.

