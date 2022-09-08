Coldplay Announce Live Worldwide Concert Screening From Buenos Aires

Coldplay are bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to the big screen. On Thursday (Sept. 8) the band announced a global broadcast of their upcoming gig at Buenos Aires, Argentina’s River Plate stadium to thousands of movie theaters in more than 70 countries on Oct. 28-29 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.

For fans who haven’t gotten a chance to see the eye-popping, luminous Spheres show — which has sold more than 5.4 million tickets to date while racking up more than $60 million in concert grosses in July — the two-night-only special will capture the explosive event in all its glory thanks to BAFTA-winning director Paul Dugdale.

“We are delighted to be partnering again with the Coldplay team on this major live broadcast, having established a successful partnership with the 2018 documentary release A Head Full Of Dreams,” said Marc Allenby, Trafalgar Releasing CEO in a statement. “We are also extending our partnership with [event co-producer] CJ 4DPlex on this live event featuring one of the world’s biggest artists, giving fans the opportunity to experience the phenomenal Music Of The Spheres tour on the big screen across the globe in unison.”

The event will be broadcast live to North America and Latin America on Oct. 28, with the rest of the world joining the broadcast on Oct. 29 based on local time zones; repeat screenings will also be available worldwide. Tickets for the screening, the first-ever live worldwide cinema event to be broadcast from Latin America, will be available starting Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET here.

