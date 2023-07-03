Roger Federer Joins Coldplay on Stage in Zurich: ‘You Are Flawless on the Shaker’

Coldplay have invited a wide variety of special guests to join them on stage over the past year during their massive Music of the Sphere global tour. From Lupe Fiasco to Craig David, Chvches’ Lauren Mayberry and Bruce Springsteen to special segment during the show that takes place on a small satellite stage in the middle of the stadium floor has been a haven for unexpected star pop-ins.

Related Coldplay Tout 5 Million Trees Planted So Far on Music of the Spheres Tour

But on Saturday at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland 20-time Grand Slam champion and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer stepped back into the spotlight when he huddled with the band backstage and then joined them in front of his home country crowd for a very special version of “Don’t Panic” from the band’s 2000 debut album, Parachutes.

“Adventure of a lifetime,” Federer captioned a series of photos he posted on Monday morning (July 3) that opened with a shot of him and wife Mirka Federer joining the band’s pre-show group hug backstage, followed by a posed shot with Federer taking his place in the middle and looking like he fit right into the quartet’s lineup.

In other snaps the Federers walk with Chris Martin and company to the stage before the tennis legend walks out and rocks a mean shaker alongside Martin during the performance of “Don’t Panic.”

“Shaker solo, shaker solo, shaker solo,” Martin encourages “original band member” Federer mid-song as the group leaned into the 2014 Ghost Stories track. They also commented on Federer’s picture post, writing, “You were flawless on the shaker, Roger. Is there anything you can’t do?!” Drummer/keyboardist Will Champion brought it all home by improvising a new final line, singing, “Cuz everybody here got to Roger to lean on.”

In another picture, Federer is seen getting ready to release a flood of balloons during “Adventure of a Lifetime.”

The Music of the Spheres tour continues on Wednesday (July 5) with the first of two shows at Parken in Copenhagen.

Check out Federer’s post and a fan clip of the performance below.