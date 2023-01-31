Coldplay Are Finishing Work on Their Next Album, ‘Moon Music’

If you thought all Coldplay were doing over the past year was selling out multiple nights at stadiums across the planet, think again. Singer Chris Martin revealed in an interview with Toronto’s City News that the group is nearing completion of the follow-up to their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chris Martin Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin told the outlet, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.” And while the wait is a bummer, Martin added that Coldplay “might” start playing some of the songs live “at some point this year.”

Martin would not reveal if their 10th studio album will feature any guest stars, but in his classic self-deprecating fashion, when the reporter suggested she would gladly sit in on xylophone, play the three guitar chords she knows or add terrible backing vocals if needed, he joked that she was precisely the problem. “You’re going to make us look bad,” he said.

“This is the trouble… we’ve had some amazing guests on albums recently and tours. But it’s always slightly deflating because you realize, ‘Oh, this person is so much more talented,'” Martin laughed, pointing to Spheres tour opening act H.E.R. as a “primary example” of someone who is just on a “different level of talent.” Spheres featured guests Selena Gomez (on “Let Somebody Go”), We Are King and Jacob Collier (“Human Heart”) and BTS on the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “My Universe” with BTS.

After launching the Spheres tour on March 18, 2022 is Costa Rica, Coldplay just added a series of new North American dates later this year, slated to kick off at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Sept. 20 and wind down on Oct. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The band will also be the musical guests on this weekend’s (Feb. 4) episode of Saturday Night Live with first-time host Pedro Pascal.