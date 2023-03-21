Coldplay’s ‘Cry, Cry, Cry’ Duet with Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Sparks Tears of Joy

Coldplay have made a habit of bringing special guests up for the late-show satellite stage acoustic jam session during their massive Music of the Spheres world tour. In the midst of their six-night stand at São Paulo, Brazil’s 77,000-capacity Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo football stadium last week, they did it again, asking Lauren Mayberry of opening act Chvrches to lend her vocals to their 2019 Everyday Life song “Cry, Cry, Cry.”

Mayberry posted video of the moment on Monday (March 20), in which Coldplay singer Chris Martin strums an acoustic guitar as the Chvrches singer — wearing a stunning disco ball-like floor-length shiny halter dress — sways gently before joining in.

“There are trees and flowers growing/ While Jizo Bodhisattva sings,” Martin croons, as Mayberry joins him on the chorus, “When you cry, cry, cry baby/ When you cry, cry, cry/ When you cry, cry, cry baby/ I’ll be by your side.” Mayberry appreciated the bonus stage time, thanking the band in her post of the duet, tweeting, “grateful to be on this tour and honoured to be asked to sing with the lads.”

It was a wild week in the largest city in Brazil, which also included a duet with legendary Brazilian samba singer Seu George on March 11, during which they performed his 2011 classic “Amiga Da Minha Mulher” at the first two shows of the run. The South American leg of the tour will wrap up with a run of shows at Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhao in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on March 25, 26 and 28 before moving on to another European swing that will run from May 17 through July 19 before a final North American string of dates in September that wraps with an Oct. 1 gig at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

The band’s concert movie, Coldplay — Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate — which was recorded during their sold-out, 10-night run at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will screen in theaters worldwide on April 19 and 23.

Check out footage of the duet below.