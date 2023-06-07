Slipknot’s Clown Sitting Out Band’s Summer Dates to Support Wife During ‘Health Issues’

On the eve of the kick-off of their summer tour, Slipknot drummer Shawn “Clown” Crahan announced that he will not be joining the band for the time being in order to spend time with his wife as she deals with an undisclosed health issue.

“Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” the percussionist wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning (June 7). “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon.”

The announcement came just as the masked metalers were slated to kick off their tour at the Nova Rock Festival on Wednesday night in Austria. At press time there was no additional information about how many shows Clown would miss on the tour, which includes a June 8 date at the Rock For People festival in the Czech Republic, followed by a June 10 slot at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland, the Download Festival on June 11 in the U.K. and additional headlining and festival gigs across Europe through June 30.

Slipknot are hitting the road to support 2022’s The End, So Far album, which, upon its release in October continued the band’s streak of No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts, debuting atop all three rankings on the chart dated Oct. 15.

See Clown’s post below.