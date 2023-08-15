Chris Daughtry Says Joe Perry Asked Him to Sing for Aerosmith

Chris Daughtry could have been a member of Aerosmith.

The American Idol star joined The Dave Rickards Podcast as a guest recently, per Blabbermouth, where he shared a story in which he was approached by Aerosmith’s Joe Perry during a tough time when it appeared as though frontman Steven Tyler might leave the band. “I get this random call from Joe Perry. Joe Perry and Steven were apparently at odds with each other. It was all in the news; this isn’t private information,” Daughtry recalled, adding that Perry called him.

“I’m, like, ‘First of all, I didn’t know Joe Perry had my number. This is incredible.’ I thought it was a joke at first, but he didn’t even take time to, like, ‘How’re you doing?’ He just went into his reason for calling me,” he continued. “‘And I don’t know what Steven’s doing, but we wanna work. How would you feel about hitting the road with us? You’ve got some cool songs we could play too.’”

Daughtry said he was “speechless” at the offer, ultimately declining. “First of all, I don’t consider myself any caliber of singer that Steven Tyler is as far as I would not be able to tackle those songs the way Steven Tyler tackles him,” he said. “He is irreplaceable, in my mind. Furthermore, Steven Tyler’s alive. This whole fear of pissing off one of my heroes was just looming, and I was, like, ‘There’s no way I can do this, Joe.’”

Listen to the full podcast below.