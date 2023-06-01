×
Bruce Springsteen Took a Tumble During His Amsterdam Concert

The 73-year-old artist tripped up the stairs during a European date.

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performs at TD Garden on March 20, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Kevin Mazur/GI for Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen had a moment that fans, bandmates and promoters dread when, during a concert in Amsterdam last Saturday (May 27), the rock legend had an on-stage fall.

The accident happened mid-performance, as the 73-year-old artist returned from a stint in the pit and tripped up the stairs while carrying his electric guitar.

Springsteen appeared to have a soft landing, as members of the E Street Band rushed over to check on him and help the Boss to his feet.

“Goodnight everybody,” he yelled to the audience, as he gingerly made his way back to the center stage.

Thankfully, it wasn’t the end of the show. The incident happened during “Ghosts,” early in a set at Johan Cruijff Arena that numbered almost 30 songs, and included classics “Born In The U.S.A.,” “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Dancing In The Dark,” and more.

Stumbles aside, Springsteen has enjoyed some glory days on his current European tour.

During his trip to Ireland, he caught up with former Pogues singer Shane MacGowan at his home in Dublin, and was spotted hanging with some townspeople and having a pint at The Burrow pub in Rathangan, Co. Kildare.

On a visit last month to Spain, Springsteen welcomed on stage former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Kate Capshaw, wife of director Steven Spielberg, for a rendition of “Glory Days.”

And the stars came out for his performance at Rome’s Circus Maximus, with the likes of Sting, Nick Cave, drummers Lars Ulrich (Metallica) and Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), and actors Woody Harrelson, Chris Rock and Isla Fisher spotted in the audience.

Springsteen has been prolific of late, dropping the albums Western Stars in 2019, followed by Letter to You in 2020, both peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last year, Springsteen released the R&B covers album Only the Strong Survive, his 21st studio set (peaking at No. 8).

