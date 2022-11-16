Bruce Springsteen Returns to ‘Tonight Show’ For ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’: Watch

The Boss is back, again.

For the second consecutive night, Bruce Springsteen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this time to perform a cover of “Turn Back the Hands of Time.”

The song, originally recorded in 1970 by Tyrone Davis, and co-written by Jack Daniels and Bonnie Thompson, appears on Springsteen’s latest offering, Only the Strong Survive.

Earlier, on Monday night (Nov. 14), the rock ‘n’ roll legend dished-up album track “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” and stuck around for a chat with Fallon on those pesky Taylor Swift tour rumors, misheard lyrics in “Thunder Road” and more.

Springsteen’s 21st studio album is a collection of 15 soul covers, including songs made famous by Jerry Butler, Dobie Gray, The Commodores, Diana Ross & the Supremes, The Four Tops, The Walker Brothers and others.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data, Only the Strong Survive is on track for a No. 2 debut on the U.K. chart. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer currently has 22 U.K. top 10 albums, including 12 No. 1s — equal third-best among solo acts, after Robbie Williams (14) and Elvis Presley (13), respectively.

“I had so much fun recording this music,” he previously explained. “I fell back in love with all these great songs and great writers and great singers. All of them still underrated in my opinion. And through the project I rediscovered the power of my own voice.”

Survive is the followup to Western Stars (from 2019), and Letter to You (2020), both of which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch Springsteen’s latest late-night TV performance below.