Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Concerts Due to Illness

It looks like the “Streets of Philadelphia” will not be welcoming Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band on Wednesday night (Aug. 16) as planned. Springsteen, via his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, announced that he had fallen ill and would be postponing his Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as a part of his & The E Street Band’s 2023 Tour.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” he wrote. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 Tour launched on Feb 1.

Initially announced in 2020 in support of his chart-topping Letter to You album, Springsteen & The E Street Band were forced to delay their tour twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour eventually kicked off at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL for a 28-show U.S. leg, before launching a 31-show European leg at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain. The most recent leg of Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 Tour began on Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. This is the second time Springsteen has had to postpone shows on this tour. Back in March, Springsteen postponed and rescheduled three shows due to an unspecified illness.

When asked to comment, Springsteen’s reps referred to his X post.

The 2023 tour marks Springsteen’s first major worldwide tour since The River Tour six years ago. The Boss has earned several chart-toppers across the Billboard charts. His most recent studio album, 2022’s Only the Strong Survive, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.