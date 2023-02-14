Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Add 18 Cities to 2023 North American Tour

Just two weeks after hitting the road for their 2023 international tour, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band added a slew of new dates to the North American portion of the outing. On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the band announced additional shows in 18 cities, kicking off with an August 9 gig at Chicago’s legendary Wrigley Field through a Dec. 8 gig at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The new shows also include multiple-night stands at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank park, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Tickets for the 22 new North American shows will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first onsale kicking off this Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service for many of the cities (you can pre-register for VF here); VF is open through Sunday (Feb. 19) at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets for the show at Wrigley Field and Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadiums.

Springsteen kicked off the band’s tour with their first North American show in seven years in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1, but by Friday they were already down a few members. The group’s show in Dallas, Texas was missing both guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel, who sat out after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their tour stop at the American Airlines Center, while Springsteen’s wife singer/guitarist Patti Scialfa was also absent from the stage for undisclosed reasons.

At press time, Billboard had reached out to Springsteen and the E Street Band’s rep for comment on whether the next planned tour stop, on Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Houston, Texas, will feature the full band.

Check out the new dates for Springsteen & the E Street Band’s 2023 North American tour below:

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field (Onsale: February 17 at 10:00 a.m. CT)

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (Onsale: February 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (Onsale: February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Verified Fan Onsale: February 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (Verified Fan Onsale: February 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET )

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Verified Fan Onsale: February 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Sept. 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Verified Fan Onsale: February 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET)

Sept. 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (Verified Fan Onsale: February 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Sept. 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Verified Fan Onsale: February 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Sept. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Nov. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT)

Nov. 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. MT)

Nov. 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. MT)

Nov. 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT)

Nov. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Nov. 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Nov. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET)

Nov. 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (Verified Fan Onsale: February 22 at 10:00 a.m. MT)

Dec. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT)

Dec. 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (Verified Fan Onsale: February 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT)

Dec. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. PT)