Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the dates for their 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday (July 12). The 31-show swing is slated to kick off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida and is currently slated to keep the hard-charging group on the road through a homecoming gig in Newark, New Jersey on April 14.

Along the way the veteran rockers will hit Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, New York, Cleveland and Baltimore. The shows will be The Boss’ first North American dates with his long-running band since Sept 2016.

Springsteen announced the dates for his 2023 European tour in May, explaining on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio that after nearly five years off the road it was time for him to get the band back together. “It’s kind of mind boggling to be honest with you… IT doesn’t feel that long, but, you know, we stayed busy over that time, but still it’s, I’m really, I’ve got the Jones to play live very badly at this point,” Springsteen said of getting back at it with the band for the first time since they recorded 2020’s Letter to You album. “So, I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

The group is gearing up to hit the road for the first time since the conclusion of their 14-month global River Tour, which kicked off in 2016. According to a release announcing the new dates, since the 2023 European dates were announced in May more than 1.2 million tickets have already been sold. After the end of the European run — scheduled for April-July 2023 — the band will begin a second as-yet-unannounced string of North American shows in August; tour dates in the UK are also slated for next year, with the details to be announced soon.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first ones available beginning July 20 at 10 a.m. local time; click here for more information.

Check out the E Street Band’s 2023 North American tour dates below.

Feb. 1 — Tampa FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 7 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Feb. 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisery Forum

March 9 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

March 14 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

March 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

April 7 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

April 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 11 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center