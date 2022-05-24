Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are getting back on the road.

The group announced first thing Tuesday (May 24) that they will embark on their first tour together since the 14-month global River Tour that kicked off in 2016. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020, where they launched live versions of two songs from their most recent studio album, Letter to You.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a press statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

While the U.S. arena dates have yet to be announced, the European stadium trek kicks off April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. The planned European stops also include Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The Boss previously teased plans for an E Street Band tour during an appearance on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio with Jim Rotolo back in March. “We’re getting our plans for touring together, we’ll be out there,” Springsteen said. “We hope to be out there this year. I just didn’t have confidence or wanted to take the risk for my audience that it was going to be OK so we put it off for a little while. But we’re working on plans to get it all together.”

See the tour announcement below: