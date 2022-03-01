Bring Me the Horizon Cancel Tour Dates in Russia ‘in Solidarity With Ukraine’

Bring Me the Horizon took a stand with the people of Ukraine on Tuesday (March 1), announcing via social media that they were canceling their upcoming in Russia, Belarus and the invaded Eastern European country.

“In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine,” the band wrote on social media. “Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us. We have toured & made numerous music videos there, making lots of strong bonds & life long friendships. We are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, & we pray for a return to peace as soon as possible.

The quintet’s statement continued: “Russia, we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership does not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there. We will be using our platform and voice to do what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times.”

Bring Me the Horizon is just the latest band to pull out of performing in the region amid Russia’s unprovoked and ongoing attack on its democratic neighbor, following the likes of Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, Green Day, AJR, Iggy Pop, The Killers and more.

Last month, the British rock band released a studio version of their genre-melding collaboration with Ed Sheeran on “Bad Habits” after opening the 2022 Brit Awards with the pop superstar.

Read Bring Me the Horizon’s full statement on the Russia/Ukraine conflict below.