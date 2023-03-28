Boygenius Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘The Record’: See the Dates

Boygenius are hitting the road. On Tuesday (March 28), the supergroup made up of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers announced their upcoming headlining tour of North America.

The nationwide trek will start with a show on April 12 at the Pomona Theatre in Los Angeles. The concert serves as a precursor to the band’s stop at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which they’re slated to play Saturday (April 15 and April 22) before headliners BLACKPINK turn the Indio, Calif.-based fest into BLINKCHELLA for the night.

Related Boygenius Performs Surprise Show at Austin Airport Baggage Claim

Following Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club, the threesome’s tour will pick back up in the month of June, with intermittent stops in Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Toronto through the summer. Eventually, the 14-date journey will conclude with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Aug. 5.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud and Illuminati Hotties are all confirmed as opening acts on select dates of the tour. Meanwhile, Boygenius will also be touring in tandem as headliners for the inaugural traveling Re:Set Concert Series during the month of June along with LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy.

Each of the shows throughout the summer will be in support of the band’s long-awaited debut album The Record, which is set to be released Friday via Interscope Records — the same day tickets for the tour go on sale to the public. Leading up to the full-length’s drop, the indie rockers have already unveiled the tracks “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue” and, most recently, “Not Strong Enough.”

Check out the full list of Boygenius tour dates below