Boygenius Performs Surprise Show at Austin Airport Baggage Claim

On Tuesday (March 14), amid Austin’s South By Southwest music conference and festival, a few lucky Boygenius fans were treated to quite the special treatment upon landing in the city.

Explore Explore Boygenius See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the band had set up shop at baggage claim. The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker surprised fans with an acoustic set of new material off its upcoming album, including singles “True Blue,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “Not Strong Enough.”

Performing in front of a simple backdrop with the official SXSW 2023 banner and a white poster that read “boygenius,” the supergroup proved how little they need to deliver a stunning set.

For Bridgers, it’s just the latest in a series of surprise performances. She joined SZA on stage this month at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performed alongside Billie Eilish in December at the Los Angeles Forum, and guested with The 1975 and Lorde in separate appearances in November.

Boygenius formed in 2018 and released its self-titled EP that October. Its upcoming debut album, The Record, will be released on Interscope March 31.

As for the rest of the week in Austin at SXSW, Billboard has returned for three nights of star-studded concerts: Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW. Lil Yachty (presented by Doritos) will get things going on Thursday, March 16, with opening acts Lola Brooke and Armani White; Latin stars Feid and Eladio Carrión (presented by Samsung Galaxy) will perform on Friday, March 17; and electronic giants Kaskade and deadmau5 will perform as Kx5 (presented by Carnival) on Saturday, March 18.

Each show will take place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin. Tickets are available here.

Check out a clip from Boygenius’ airport set below: