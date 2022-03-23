Bon Jovi Praise Strength of Ukrainian Citizens Preparing For Battle to ‘It’s My Life’

Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t help but be inspired by a viral video of Ukrainians gearing up for battle with invading Russian forces. The minute-long video re-posted to Bon Jovi‘s Twitter account on Tuesday (March 22) featured footage of citizens filling and loading sandbags into the back of a truck as the Jersey band’s iconic 2000 hit “It’s My Life” blasted out of speakers while a young drummer pounded along to the beat.
“This is for the ones who stood their ground… Odessa, Ukraine. #SlaveaUkraini [Ukrainian flag emoji],” read the tweet from the Jersey band’s account alongside the footage of gearing up for battle on the coast in Odessa, which is just to the south of the embattled nation that has been valiantly holding off the vicious, unprovoked assault from Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops for nearly a month. The post got a quick retweet and reply from the official account for the Ukrainian government, which read: “thank you for the support!”
Check out Bon Jovi’s tweet below.
This is for the ones who stood their ground…
Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9iT2EoeH7
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 22, 2022