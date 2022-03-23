Bon Jovi Praise Strength of Ukrainian Citizens Preparing For Battle to ‘It’s My Life’

Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t help but be inspired by a viral video of Ukrainians gearing up for battle with invading Russian forces. The minute-long video re-posted to Bon Jovi‘s Twitter account on Tuesday (March 22) featured footage of citizens filling and loading sandbags into the back of a truck as the Jersey band’s iconic 2000 hit “It’s My Life” blasted out of speakers while a young drummer pounded along to the beat.

“This is for the ones who stood their ground… Odessa, Ukraine. #SlaveaUkraini [Ukrainian flag emoji],” read the tweet from the Jersey band’s account alongside the footage of gearing up for battle on the coast in Odessa, which is just to the south of the embattled nation that has been valiantly holding off the vicious, unprovoked assault from Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops for nearly a month. The post got a quick retweet and reply from the official account for the Ukrainian government, which read: “thank you for the support!”

“Yeah, this is for the ones who stood their ground,” go the lyrics, which continue, “Tomorrow’s getting harder, make no mistake/ Luck ain’t even lucky, got to make your own breaks/ It’s my life/ And it’s now or never/ I ain’t gonna live forever/ I just want to live while I’m alive.” The original post was from Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, who wrote , “#Odessa preparing fortifications & getting ready to fight.”

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have been killed so far in the war, along with more than 1,500 injured as Russian forces continue to rain bombs down on the democratic nation that has been holding strong against Putin’s troops, who’ve so far failed to capture the capital Kyiv despite weeks of trying. A number of artists have stepped up with pledges for the Ukrainian people, including Devo — who said they will donate a month of licensing revenue from their biggest hit, “Whip It,” for all of April — as well as Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé and others who will perform at the March 29 “ Concert For Ukraine ” fundraiser.

Check out Bon Jovi’s tweet below.