Bob Dylan to Release a Book Dedicated to the Art of Songwriting

Bob Dylan onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Bob Dylan is known as a legendary songwriter, and he’s giving fans a peek inside his mind for an upcoming book, publishing company Simon & Schuster announced on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

The Philosophy of Modern Song, which Dylan began writing in 2010, delves deep into the art and craft of songwriting. The book features more than 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from Elvis Costello to Nina Simone, where he analyzes “the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” according to a press release. Throughout the book, nearly 150 carefully curated photos are included as well as a series of riffs that, taken together, resemble a poem.

“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” said Jonathan Karp, president and chief executive officer of Simon & Schuster. “The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

The Philosophy of Modern Song is the first book of new writing since Dylan’s Chronicles, Volume One, published in 2004. The release also comes just two years after Dylan unveiled his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

The Philosophy of Modern Song is out on November 8, 2022. See the cover below.