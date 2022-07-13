Bob Dylan Sets First UK Tour Dates in 5 Years

Bob Dylan‘s never-ending tour will cross the Atlantic this fall for his first dates in the UK in more than 5 years. The gigs, part of the rock icon’s current “Rough and Rowdy Ways” world tour, are slated to kick-off with an intimate, four-night run at the London Palladium on Oct. 19, 20, 23 and 24.

The 9-date swing will also touch down in Cardiff, Hull, Nottingham and is currently slated to wind-up with a two-night stand at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Oct. 30-31. Dylan, 81, also announced that the UK gig will be phone-free, with attendees expected to place their mobile devices in Yondr cases during the shows. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (July 15).

Dylan’s most recent gig in the UK was a co-headlining slot with Neil Young at London’s BST Hyde Park in 2019, which was preceded by his “Never Ending Tour” swinging through in the spring of 2017. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made news earlier this week when his new studio recording of his classic 1963 track “Blowin’ in the Wind” sold for an impressive £1,482,000 ($1,769,508) at auction during Christie’s London’s “Classic Week” on July 7.

That amount exceeded expectations going into the auction — known as “The Exceptional Sale” — with initial estimates projecting it would go for between £600,000 and £1,000,000 ($720,000 and $1.2 million). The new version of “Blowin’ in the Wind” was recorded last year during a special session with T Bone Burnett using the producer’s patented Ionic Original disc format (from Burnett’s NeoFidelity Inc.). According to a press release announcing the sale, the format delivers higher-quality audio than a typical vinyl record as well as “foreign particle resistance, durability, excellent signal-to-noise ratio, longevity [and] portability.” Ionic Originals discs are playable on widely-available vinyl playback equipment. The original studio version of “Blowin’ in the Wind” was recorded in July 1962.

Bob Dylan 2022 UK tour dates:

Oct. 19 — London, UK @ The London Palladium

Oct. 20 — London, UK @ The London Palladium

Oct. 23 — London, UK @ The London Palladium

Oct. 24 — London, UK @ The London Palladium

Oct. 26 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Oct. 27 — Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

Oct. 28 — Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

Oct. 30 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

Oct. 31 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo