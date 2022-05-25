Bob Dylan’s First Studio Recording of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ Since 1962 Headed to Auction

Bob Dylan‘s first new recording of his folk classic “Blowin’ in the Wind” since 1962 is headed to auction at Christie’s in July as part of its “Classic Week” in London. According to a release, the track was recorded by Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett using his patented Ionic Original disc format.

“Sixty years after Bob first wrote and recorded ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’, he is giving us a new recording of his song; one that is both deeply relevant for our times and resonant with decades of the artist’s life and experience,” Burnett said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Christie’s for their belief in the ‘Ionic Original’ and for presenting Bob’s masterful recording to the world in a unique and meaningful way.”

“Blowin'” is the first recording to use the tech from Burnett’s NeoFidelity Inc. and it will go under the gavel as part of the “Exceptional Sale” on July 7 with an estimated bid range between $752,000 and $1.2 million. In a statement, Burnett said the tech used to create the recording, “advances the art of recorded sound and marks the first breakthrough in analog sound reproduction in more than 70 years, achieving dramatic improvements in listening experience and durability.”

Back in April, Burnett revealed that he’s been in the studio with Dylan using the new high-fidelity medium that the producer said represents the first breakthrough in analog sound reproduction since the 1950s. The Dylan recordings — which have not been specifically detailed — will be issued in a format that resembles vinyl, though Burnett has promised it will be whole new medium. A photo accompanying the announcement showed Burnett holding the aluminum platter on which “Ionic Originals” releases will be available.

In a release touting the audio tech, Burnett said, “An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one. Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.”

The upcoming auction will coincide with Dylan’s 60th anniversary as a recording artist and Christie’s is offering exclusive in-person chances to listen to the new recording before the auction on a by-appointment basis in Los Angeles (June 8) and New York (June 15) as part of the public pre-sale exhibition in London (July 2-7).