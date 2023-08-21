×
Bob Dylan Announces New Dates for Fall 2023 North American Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

The 18-date theater swing will find the rock legend playing multiple nights in some cities.

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. Kevin Winter/GI

After spending this summer criss-crossing Europe on the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour — which began in 2021 — Bob Dylan announced a new slate of 18 North American fall dates on Monday morning (Aug. 21).

The legend shared the news on Instagram alongside the tour’s promotional poster: an old school film-inspired advertisement featuring a couple dancing in the shadows while a menacing skeletal figure looks at the viewer. Check it out here.

The outing will kick off on Oct. 1 at with the first of two dates at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City, MO, before moving on to St. Louis, a three-night stand at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, a pair of shows in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater and gigs in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Akron and Toronto before winding down on Oct. 30 at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY. In his Instagram post, Dylan promised more dates to be announced “soon.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale here starting this Friday (Aug. 25).

Bob Dylan’s fall 2023 N.A. Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates:

Oct. 1 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 2 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Oct. 6 — Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 7 — Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 8 — Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theatre
Oct. 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theatre
Oct. 14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Oct. 16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 21 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 23 — Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 24 — Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 26 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 29 — Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts — Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier
Oct. 30 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

