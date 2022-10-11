Blink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge For 2023 World Tour, New Single

Blink-182 are getting the band back together. On Tuesday (Oct. 11) the pop-punk trio announced a reunion with former singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge for a 2023 global tour and upcoming single. After twice leaving the band — in 2005 and then again in 2014 — DeLonge is back in the fold alongside singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker for an upcoming Live Nation-promoted tour touted as their biggest international trek ever.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP festival and keep the band on the road in South America and Mexico through April 12 before shifting to North America on May 4 with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota; those dates will run through a July 16 gig in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena and then move on to Europe in September and Australia/New Zealand in early 2024.

Most exciting for fans, though, is word that a new single, “EDGING,” is coming on Friday (Oct. 14), commemorating the trio’s first time in the studio in 10 years. In keeping with the barely-contained enthusiasm for the get-together, the eternally youthful Take Off Your Pants and Jacket stars released a promotional video for the tour in which a series of fans vow that they would “do anything to make them come”… to their hometown, is what they mean. Naturally.

The video features a preview of the hard-edged, “Edging,” with the lyrics, “I ain’t that cool/ A little f—ed in the head/ They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead/ Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope.” Tickets for the tour — which a press release teased includes performances at 2023 Lollapaloozas in Chile, Argentina and Brasil alongside Billie Eilish, Drake and Lil Nas X and the 2023 edition of the We Were Young fest in Las Vegas alongside Green Day and others — are slated to go on sale on Monday (Oct. 17) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Angels and Airwaves frontman DeLone was replaced by Alkaline Trio guitarist/singer Matt Skiba during his second hiatus from the band and at press time it was unclear if Skiba would be part of the upcoming outing. Fans thought something was up recently when Blink wiped their social media accounts and replaced them with the black and white logo from their 2005 greatest hits album.

The get-back comes after Hoppus, 50, revealed that he is writing a memoir that will cover his recent battle with cancer, as well as Blink’s road to success. Back in August, Hoppus said he was “open to whatever” for Blink after reuniting with DeLonge before his “brutal” chemotherapy sessions. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room,” he said.

The world tour will feature support from the Wallows in South America, Turnstile in North America, The Story So Far in Europe and Rise Against in Australia/New Zealand.

Watch the promo video and check out the tour dates below.

BLINK-182 2023-24 TOUR DATES:

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos +

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes +

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena *

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena *

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium *

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena *

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center *

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center *

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena *

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center *

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro ^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena ^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena ^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis ^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena ^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena ^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena ^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum ^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena ^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena ^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle ^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena ^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre ^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi ^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena ^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena ^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2 ^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena ^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena ^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

BLINK-182 2024 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

& With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena &

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre &

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena &

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena &

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre &

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena &

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena &