Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Celebrates Being Cancer-Free, Teases New Music

Mark Hoppus is in great spirits these days.

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist had some joyful sentiments to share when he chatted with TMZ over the weekend. Hoppus was walking out of a restaurant with his wife, Skye, on Saturday (April 16) when a reporter from the outlet approached him.

“Life’s great! I’m glad to be here,” he said, when asked how he had been doing. Hoppus announced in September 2021 that he was cancer-free, after disclosing his battle with the illness earlier that year. Before that, the 50-year-old musician had been dealing with the illness privately.

The punk musician also said that he was “just getting back” into going out to public places, but that most of all, he “wanted to get back into the studio and get back playing music, and get off [his] couch.” He added that he would hopefully be releasing new music soon.

Hoppus originally shared his cancer diagnosis June 2021. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on social media, adding: “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus later revealed that he had been battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer his mother also had, and beat.

On Sept. 29 2022, he shared the good news that he was in remission: “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Let’s hope some new music is indeed coming soon. In the meantime, it’s great to see Hoppus happy and healthy.