Blink-182 Drops ‘Edging,’ First New Cut With Tom DeLonge In a Decade

Blink-182 are back, they’re playing in a huge venue near you next year, and they’ll road test some new tunes.

One of those tracks is “Edging,” the first taste of new music from the reunited classic lineup of Blink-182, which set social media ablaze this week with news of Tom DeLonge’s return to the band.

“Edging” is the first cut from the pop-punk favorites’ forthcoming album, the first with DeLonge since the singer/guitarist left the band for a second time, in 2014.

DeLonge returns to the trio alongside singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker for an upcoming Live Nation-produced trek that’s being called their biggest international tour to-date.

Dropping at this stroke of midnight, “Edging” marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

If you thought the lads were all grown up and graduated to soft ballads, fear not. “Edging” is straight-up Blink-182 material, hewn from misspent youth and with all the bluster, swagger and stop-on-a-dime detail that made the threesome one of the most popular alternative rock acts of its era.

“I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse/ She tried to pray it away, so I f***ed her in church,” Delonge and Hoppus sing at the top.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP festival and keep the band on the road in South America and Mexico through April 12 before shifting to North America on May 4 with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota; those dates will run through a July 16 gig in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena and then move on to Europe in September and Australia/New Zealand in early 2024.

Along the way, Blink-182 will play multiple festivals in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza and the 2023 edition of We Were Young.

Stream “Edging” below.