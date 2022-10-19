Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.”

Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself.

Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets.

It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get taken out.

“Oh no, look at the mess we started,” sings DeLonge and Hoppus. Indeed.

Bennett, the Lyrical Lemonade chief, videographer and music video director, has worked on music videos for Juice Wrld, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi and many more.

Blink is very much back. Just last week, the rockers announced that the group’s classic lineup would reunite for a new album, led by “Edging,” marking the first time in a decade that the three founders had been in the studio together.

DeLonge, who had previously left the group in 2014 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, tweeted that “‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u f—ing wait.”

A world tour will follow. Produced by Live Nation, the global jaunt includes the trio’s first-ever performances in Latin America along with runs in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 and running through February 2024.

The Australia tour announcement, LN reports, “has received an extraordinary response from fans” as three extra arena dates are added to the itinerary.

Watch the “alternate version” of “Edging” below.

