A Blink-182 Fan Has Turned ‘All the Small Things’ Video Into a LEGO Set

A fan has taken Blink-182‘s “All the Small Things” literally by transforming the band’s iconic 2000 music video into an incredible LEGO set.

The miniature project features Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker performing at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, complete with a recreation of their private jet emblazoned with the band’s name across the side. The set, which the user shared on LEGO’s fan-curated Ideas page, also includes a number of extras waving some of the most memorable signs from the video, such as “Travis I’m Pregnant,” “Blink Me” and “I Want You That Way, Baby!”

Blink-182 famously parodied a number of beloved music videos by their pop contemporaries in the original video, from Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC to Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle.” The song eventually became the biggest hit of the band’s career, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reigning atop the Alternative Airplay chart for a total of eight weeks.

While the rock veterans’ most recent album together was 2019’s Nine, Barker and Hoppus both recently collaborated with Avril Lavigne on her new studio set Love Sux, with the drummer serving as a producer on the project as well as playing drums on multiple songs, and the bassist providing vocals on highlight “All I Wanted.”

In more personal news, Barker spent Christmas blending his family with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s, while Hoppus celebrated beating cancer with a gratitude-filled Thanksgiving message in November.

Revisit Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” video below, and if you have a LEGO account, check out the fan-made recreation here.