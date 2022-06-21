Billy Joel Announces One-Off Stadium Show In Australia

The Piano Man will be tinkling the ivories in Australia later this year, for one night only.

The imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host Billy Joel on Dec. 10, for what’s being described by Frontier Touring as a “history-making performance.”

The concert, Joel’s first in Melbourne in 14 years, is presented by Frontier in partnership with Always Live, a state-wide live music project initiated by the concert promoter’s late chief Michael Gudinski.

Always Live was created with the ambition to restart Victoria’s legendary live scene, and quash the memory of those months-long lockdowns, with support by the state government through Visit Victoria.

“What a coup for Victoria, the music capital, to have one of the greatest artists of our era perform exclusively in Melbourne at one of the greatest stadiums in the world,” comments Always Live chair and Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski.

“To work with Always Live to bring his show to the ‘G fulfils a dream my great father and I had… To host Billy here in Melbourne is truly special.”

Earlier this year, in March, Foo Fighters kicked off Always Live with a one-off exclusive concert, held at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium.

“It is incredibly rare to have stadium level artists travel all the way to Australia to play one off shows,” comments Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant.

“To announce Billy Joel for one night only at the MCG after the success of the Foo Fighters early this year is a great coup for Victoria and something that our team at Frontier are proud to be able to deliver.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 4 at 10am AEST via frontiertouring.com/billyjoel.

Frontier members can access a pre-sale, which starts Thursday, June 30 at 11am AEST.

During his career, Joel has had 33 top 40 hits, of which 13 hit the top 10 and three — “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me,” “Tell Her About It” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joel was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, along with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Dusty Springfield.

He remains a touring titan, despite not releasing an album of new music for more than two decades. Australia is the only international date on his touring itinerary for 2022, which is, as usual, stacked with shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.