Billie Joe Armstrong’s Stolen Car Is Recovered: ‘It’s All In One Piece’

Billie Joe Armstrong is back in possession of his precious car.

Over the weekend, the Green Day frontman appealed for the return of his stolen ‘62 Chevy Nova, which has been in the family for decades.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” he shared on Instagram Saturday (Feb. 5). The post featured multiple photos of the classic Chevrolet emblazoned with the word “STOLEN!” in bright red letters over top of it.

His pleas didn’t go unnoticed. The vehicle was reportedly recovered by Sherriff’s deputies on Tuesday, near the city of Orange in Orange County, and it’s apparently in good condition.

“False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows,” writes Armstrong in an update on Instagram.

“We live in desperate times. Thank god, it’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. Love you all.”

With the car drama behind him, Armstrong can focus his energies on Green Day, whose 13th and most recent album Father of All… debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, following its release in February 2020.

The rockers will join forces with Miley Cyrus this Saturday (Feb. 12) for the third and final day of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles. Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Mickey Guyton are also slated to perform in the lead-up to the double-bill.

Green Day were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.