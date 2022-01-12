Billboard Explains: The Pop-Punk Resurgence

After a pronounced period out of the mainstream, pop-punk is back, and the guitar riffs are soaring higher than ever. Machine Gun Kelly scored a significant No. 1 album in 2020, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” topped the Hot 100 in 2021, and this year, Avril Lavigne is primed for a major comeback while rising artists like jxdn and Nessa Barrett continue to reach new fans.

But how did this resurgence start? And why is now the right time for a pop-punk renaissance?

The latest episode of Billboard Explains unpacks the major reasons behind the pop-punk resurgence and the key players you need to know. From veteran artists like Travis Barker to former TikTok phenoms like LILHUDDY, the pop-punk universe is ever-expanding, and represents one of the most vital areas in popular music this year.

