Bill Kreutzmann Pulls Out of Dead & Company Mexico Dates

Dead & Company‘s Bill Kreutzmann took to social media on Monday to tell fans that he has to sit out the band’s upcoming vacation shows in Mexico due to health complications.

“Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning ordering me to sit this one out,” the drummer tweeted. “As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall. After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm,” he quipped.

The drummer went on to say, “All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it. I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand.”

Before signing off, Kreutzmann gave a special shout-out to his bandmates and fans, asking everyone to “stay safe out there so that we can do it all again.”

Sans their longtime drummer, the Grateful Dead offshoot will play their annual concerts at the Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, over the next two weekends in January.

Check out Kreutzmann’s announcement below.

ordering me to sit this one out. As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall. After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy…

(2/4) — Bill Kreutzmann (@BKreutzmann) January 3, 2022