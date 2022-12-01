Bill Clinton Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie: ‘I Will Miss Her’

Among the luminaries paying tribute to late Fleetwood Mac singer and lyricist Christine McVie on Wednesday (Nov. 3) was former President Bill Clinton. The two-term democrat and philanthropist mourned the passing of the 79-year-old rock icon, whose family said she died at a hospital at 79 after a “short illness.”

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” Clinton tweeted. “‘Don’t Stop’ was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days.” Clinton included a short video with his message, in which the one of Mac’s most beloved singles — co-written by McVie, who also sang it alongside guitarist Lindsey Buckingham — unspools amid footage of the Clinton family on the campaign trail. The video notes that the tradition of presidential campaign songs dates back to 1800, when John Adams supporters sang “Liberty and Adams.”

Clinton, then the fresh face of a new generation of democrat leaders, was one of the first major party presidential Boomer candidates to embrace the rock era, making the Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit from Rumours the anthem of his White House bid. “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her,” Clinton wrote.

The accompanying video also noted that after splitting in 1987, the famously quarrelsome quintet reunited for one night to perform “Don’t Stop” at Clinton’s 1993 inaugural gala.

According to the singer’s family, she died “peacefully” at a hospital on Wednesday following a “short illness.” In a statement, the band said, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

Check out Clinton’s post below.