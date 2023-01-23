Beck and Phoenix to Co-Headline 2023 Summer Odyssey Tour

Beck and Phoenix are teaming up for a warm weather outing they’re calling the Summer Odyssey Tour. The Live Nation-produced 19-city run is slated to kick off on Aug. 1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and run through gigs in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and New York before winding down with a Sept. 10 show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The opening acts for the outing include Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood and, on select dates, Sir Chloe. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Phoenix recently released their pandemic-recorded seventh studio album, Alpha Zulu, which features a collaboration with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on the song “Tonight.” Beck’s most recent album is 2019’s Grammy-nominated Hyperspace, which featured the Pharrell collaboration single “Saw Lightning.”

While Phoenix have been on the road since September 2022 in support of Alpha Zulu while Beck has only appeared live a handful of times since late last year.

Check out the dates and poster for the Summer Odyssey tour below.

August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

August 3 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

August 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

August 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

August 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

August 9 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

August 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

August 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

August 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

August 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

August 20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

August 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

August 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

August 31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sept. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

Sept. 5 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Sept. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sept. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

Sept. 10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date