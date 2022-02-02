Beck, Duran Duran, Judas Priest Excited About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations: ‘We Are All Extremely Grateful’

The eclectic group of 17 artists who were nominated on Wednesday (Feb. 2) for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 included indie auteur Beck, rock hitmaker Pat Benatar, reclusive art rocker Kate Bush, new wave oddballs Devo, New Romantic hitmakers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, heavy metal fixtures Judas Priest and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Also making the cut were Detroit political rock outfit MC5, glammy proto-punks New York Dolls, country legend Dolly Parton, rap-metal outfit Rage Against the Machine, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie, pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, alt hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest and pop vocal dynamo Dionne Warwick.

New Romantic legends Duran Duran posted a lengthy reaction to their nomination on their official site, with singer Simon Le Bon writing, “Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience… But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades. We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen.”

Bassist John Taylor added, “What a surprise and an honor! To be nominated by such a highly esteemed organization is truly special in this, our fortieth, year. For decades now Duran Duran have been inspired by the incredible support of our beautiful and diverse fanbase around the world. To be considered by the Hall of Famers is truly next level. Let’s hope we make the cut!”

Drummer Roger Taylor also weighed in, saying, “The feeling was pure gratitude when I heard this morning that we are nominees for the rock n roll hall of fame . A big thank you to not only the Rock Hall for making us part of the ballot , but also to all the DD fans that have made so much noise . The 12 year old drummer in me just screamed very, very loudly!”

Beck, whose early albums were chock full of songs with a torrent of esoteric, cut-and-paste lyrics offered up a simple “thank you” to the Rock Hall in a tweet, while Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton tells Billboard that the band’s third nomination is a tribute to the veteran group’s longevity. “Having flown the flag for heavy metal for over 50 years — hopefully if there’s any justice in the world — we’ll get in this time!!”

Reacting to his politically potent band’s sixth nomination, MC5 guitarist/co-founder Wayne Kramer tells Billboard, “I’d be happy to see it happen. Being on tour for the last many years and just seeing the reaction to the music of the MC5, I think this (nomination) is on time. I think that it’s an authentic and honest reflection of the appreciation for the mark the MC5 represents in rock music. The band’s influence shows up across the board in contemporary music. Everyone has kind of a stake in the MC5. I think (induction) would be a sweet token of appreciation.”

