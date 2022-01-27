Complete Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Performance to Make Streaming Debut

The Beatles perform on the roof of their offices at Savile Row, London on Jan. 30, 1969

On the heels of Peter Jackson’s smash Disney+ Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back, the iconic 1969 rooftop concert that caps the series will be released on Thursday night (Jan. 27) for global streaming for the first time at 12 a.m. ET.

The audio from the Jan. 30, 1969 gig on the rooftop of the Fab Four’s Apple Corps headquarters that marked the band’s final live performance together is being issued in a new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The streaming debut is part of a larger roll-out of Beatles-related special releases slated to drop over the next few days in celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the legendary rooftop swan song. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also announced on Thursday The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be, an immersive compliment to Jackson’s docuseries slated to open on March 18 and run through March 2023. According to a release, the multimedia exhibit will “welcome fans to step into The Beatles’ January 1969 rehearsals, sessions, and witness the band’s final rooftop performance, surrounded by large-scale projections and superior sound.”

The exhibit will feature original instruments, clothing, handwritten lyrics and other unique items, including some on loan directly from Beatles principals. On Friday (Jan. 28), Norah Jones will release two rooftop tribute performance videos of Beatles songs from the Let It Be album. The clips of “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “Let It Be” were recently filmed by Jones and her band on the rooftop of New York’s Empire State Building; they will debut on Jones’ YouTube channel at noon ET.

Also on Friday, SiriusXM’s Beatles Channel will debut “The Rooftop Concert Special” at 11 a.m. ET, which will feature the entire rooftop performance with commentary by Beatles historian, author and radio producer Kevin Howlett; the special will re-air all weekend on the channel and be available on the SXM app as well.

Other events this weekend: On Saturday (Jan. 29), The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show will debut a rooftop performance tribute of “Get Back (LOVE Version) on Cirque’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m ET; on Sunday (Jan. 30), the 60-minute The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert will screen exclusively on IMAX theaters in the U.S. and UK; tickets are available here.