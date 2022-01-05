The Beatles’ 1969 Rooftop Concert Set for One-Night IMAX Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The Beatles‘ full 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert highlighted in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed three-part documentary Get Back on Disney+ is getting a limited theatrical release in IMAX.
The 60-minute concert will premiere on January 30, on the 53rd anniversary of the Beatles’ final public performance in London. Following the concert film, Jackson will participate in a Q&A session that is set to broadcast to all participating IMAX theaters.
The Rooftop Concert will then get another limited theatrical release from February 11 through 13.
The Beatles: Get Back three-part Disney+ special, released in November, showcased the Fab Four’s fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles. The crystal-clear restored footage was gathered from the band’s January 1969 recording session and subsequent final live performance in London — originally filmed for the production of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original Let It Be documentary.
