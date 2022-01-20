AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno Talks Upcoming Covers Album & How Working on It Has Been His ‘Therapy’ Throughout the Pandemic

In April 2020, just as the pandemic began to hit, AWOLNATION released its fourth studio album, Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders — and then the world shut down. Without touring or seeing anyone at all, the band’s architect Aaron Bruno began to reach out to old friends and fellow artists (virtually, of course) to collaborate on a covers album.

AWOLNATION is announcing the finished product, titled My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Jan. 20), just a day ahead of releasing the first single — a reimagining of Scorpions‘ 1991 rock classic “Wind of Change,” featuring Portugal. The Man and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

“Wind of Change,” which portrays the symbolism of freedom surrounding the destruction of the Berlin Wall in 1989, features lyrics like, “The wind of change/ Blows straight into the face of time/ Like a storm wind that will ring the freedom bell/ For peace of mind.” The concept felt timely even in 2022 for Bruno, who contemplated how the passing of time impacts everyone throughout the pandemic.

Furthermore, through My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, AWOLNATION hopes to illustrate the mental health benefits from music and connection within the artist community. Bruno will be tackling this subject head on in a series of in-depth conversations with his collaborators throughout the album’s campaign.

To celebrate My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me — due out on May 6 — and the new Scorpions cover, Billboard sat down with Bruno to discuss how the album and single came together, and how music has saved his life in more ways than one.

Billboard: So, why a covers album?

Aaron Bruno: It goes back to releasing my last AWOLNATION record of original songs. I released it like so many other people release music — and the world got shut down and we weren’t able to tour. Just like any other artist, I put my heart and soul into this last record. While it was disappointing to cancel tours like everybody else, the last thing I wanted to do was jump in and make another new record of original songs. In the meantime, I thought it was an opportunity — since I was all alone, like everybody was — to make a covers album. I’ve always wanted to do that, and these are songs that made me feel like I was escaping from the reality of 2020. And then 2021 and now 2022.

I also saw it as an opportunity, with today’s technology, to reach out to other artists I’ve met over the course of my career. I’ve been really lucky to meet a bunch of different artists that have been really nice and shared different wisdom, camaraderie and art. I reached out to all these people that are on the record, and most of them said yes and agreed to do a song. Some of them were very reluctant because some of the songs seemed out of left field, but most people agreed — with a little convincing of course — to join this project. The covers album felt like a palate cleanser to releasing new, original music. And it was just a good time to hang out with other people even though we couldn’t physically be together. I could send files over and people sent their vocals back and it was really fun.

You said that for some of the songs, you needed to give the artist you worked with a bit of convincing. Was that the case with ‘Wind of Change?’

Weirdly, that one was a happy accident. I’ve known Brandon [Boyd] for a long time. His band, Incubus, took out my old, old band, Home Town Hero, in 2002 or 2003 and we became acquaintances then and I’ve seen him a bunch over the years. We don’t live too far from each other either and we have a lot of common. But I asked Portugal. The Man originally because John [Gourley]… I love his voice and I thought it would be a really cool tone and texture for such a giant arena rock ballad. I also thought our voices would go well together. They said yes, but it took a long time for them to actually record the vocal because they were finishing their new record.

In the meantime – not that one was my first choice and one was my second, but this is just how the timeline worked out. I then asked Brandon because I thought Portugal. The Man wouldn’t happen, and I thought, ‘Maybe Brandon will do it.’ He was really busy but he found a way to do the vocals, send it and I was happy with that. Then, just when I got Brandon’s vocal, the Portugal guys said, ‘Hey, we’re in town. We want to come over and do the song.’ This is when everything was starting to settle down and people started to get together. I thought, ‘Oh, f–k, I hope they’re both cool with each other.’ I asked both of them separately about all three of us being on the song together, and everybody was really excited about it. It was a totally strange combination of worlds and a happy accident.

Why did you choose that song as one of the covers?

Mostly because it was a ridiculous idea. [Laughs.] And an enormous attempt at not butchering a classic song. One of the most fun things about doing a covers record is if anyone doesn’t like the songs, it’s not my fault. I didn’t write it! I chose great songs and just a weird collection of songs that I’ve always wanted to cover at some point in my career. I’m never going to claim that I’m even scratching the surface of the originals, but it was just a fun thing to do.

What inspired the name of the album?

It’s kind of a play on an old folk song. I had to do this alone, and I think we all felt so alone and many of us continue to feel alone – but through music, it’s the glue that binds us in some way.

You also plan on having in-depth conversations with your collaborators about mental health throughout the album campaign. How has music helped you personally, as an artist and as a fan?

As long as I can remember, when life has become difficult for me, I’ve always turned to music. Not just playing it, but listening to it, sharing it with other people and enjoying it with other people. From the first time I picked up a guitar and started writing songs, that was always my warm blanket in the cold night of life. The common theme was the fear of uncertainty over the past couple of years. I felt like and continue to feel like the best thing to turn to is music. For some people, that’s a good book, or maybe that’s a great film. For me, No. 1 has always been music.

So, accidentally, this became a project that was therapeutic and made me feel kind of normal in such an unusual time. Instead of worrying about a bunch of bad news, I was able to worry about the vocal that I was going to get from Brandon or John or anyone else. I’m sure, much like you, because you seem to love music as well, it’s therapy for me. It always will be. It’s so interesting how when you’re feeling sad, a sad song can make you feel great – which I think is a lyric from the new Weezer record, if I’m not mistaken. Music is how I’ve gotten through breakups, tragedy, everything.

Crazy how music feels comforting like a family member or something.

Yeah, and for some of us, music is like our weird uncle. [Laughs.] There are times in life where you’re like, “Dammit, Uncle So-and-So is here,” — but when he’s gone, you miss him, right? There will definitely be some weird uncle songs on this record as well.

Do you have any live shows coming up?

I’m not sure. I’m going to wait until this covers album is out and another AWOL album, or at least a single, by the end of the year. Probably sometime around then. I can’t say for sure, though, because everything keeps changing. The last thing I want to do is cancel again so I’m going to make sure the coast is literally clear before I jump out to sail again. I definitely feel hopeful, though. People are very resilient and we’re starting to see more hope every day.