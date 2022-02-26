Avril Lavigne Brings Out a Pink-Haired Machine Gun Kelly for First-Ever ‘Bois Lie’ Performance

Avril Lavigne celebrated the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux, on Friday (Feb. 25) with an intimate show at Los Angeles’ The Roxy as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

The 37-year-old punk pop princess was visibly elated throughout the night, where she gave high-energy renditions of fan-favorite hits including “Sk8er Boi,” “What the Hell,” “Girlfriend” and, of course, “Complicated.”

Champagne bottle in hand, Lavigne drank to her return to the rock scene after her emotional 2019 LP Head Above Water — all with a little help from her famous friends. With Travis Barker on drums for four songs, Lavigne also called up her boyfriend Mod Sun for their “Flames” duet, complete with a swoon-worthy hug and kiss onstage.

A highlight of the evening was when the “My Happy Ending” singer surprised the crowd with her longtime pal Machine Gun Kelly, sporting a crop top and a new pastel pink hairdo. The duo performed their collaboration, “Bois Lie,” together for the very first time — as MGK’s fiancée, actress Megan Fox, watched sweetly from the crowd.

Among the other celebrities in attendance at the celebratory event were Barker’s fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, Willow Smith, Huddy, JXDN, Nessa Barrett, Tyler Posey, Phem, Pinkpantheress, Alex Gaskarth and Zack Merrick of All Time Low and Grandson.

“I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock-and-roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out,’” Lavigne recently told Billboard of her new album. “I think especially after my last album being so mellow and dramatic and deep and introspective — you know, it was beautiful, and it was where I was at in my life, and that’s what worked for me at the time. But I was just ready to get back out there, rock the f—k out, and again just thinking about the live shows. I mean, this is the kind of music I fell in love with, when I was old enough to buy CDs, to discover bands — like, my first year of high school, which is grade nine in Canada.”

See her SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series set list below.

Sk8er Boi

What the Hell

Complicated

Bite Me

Girlfriend

Love It When You Hate Me

Bois Lie (with Machine Gun Kelly)

Here’s to Never Growing Up

My Happy Ending

Flames

I’m With You